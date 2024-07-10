Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target Cut to $51.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $59.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Olin from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Olin from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.53.

Olin Stock Performance

Shares of Olin stock opened at $45.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.29. Olin has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $60.60.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Olin had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Olin will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olin

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invst LLC lifted its position in shares of Olin by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Olin by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 371,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,581,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Olin by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 43,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 19,820 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

