OMG Network Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $17.38 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000488 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, OMG Network has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $40.15 million and approximately $17.38 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

