ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Receives $84.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.50.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on OKE. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.
Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $82.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.65. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $60.58 and a 1-year high of $83.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70.
ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 92.09%.
ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.
