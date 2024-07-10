Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ON. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Onsemi from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Onsemi in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Onsemi from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Onsemi from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Onsemi has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on ON

Onsemi Price Performance

Shares of Onsemi stock opened at $73.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.76. Onsemi has a 52 week low of $59.34 and a 52 week high of $111.35. The stock has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.69.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Onsemi’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Onsemi

In other Onsemi news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,253.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Onsemi news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,253.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,074,193.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ON. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $697,276,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $418,102,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi in the first quarter valued at $90,274,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Onsemi by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,335,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,124,000 after purchasing an additional 828,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Onsemi by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,989,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,717,000 after purchasing an additional 785,305 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Onsemi

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.