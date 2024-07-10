Oppenheimer Reiterates Outperform Rating for Corning (NYSE:GLW)

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $40.00. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.86% from the stock’s current price.

Get Corning alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Corning from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Argus lifted their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLW

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,091,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,728,602. The company has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. Corning has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $45.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.64.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,950.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $990,772.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,266.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,950.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 175,207 shares of company stock valued at $5,876,067. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corning

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corning by 347.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corning

(Get Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.