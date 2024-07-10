Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at New Street Research

Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at New Street Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Get Orange alerts:

ORAN has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Orange in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Orange in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ORAN

Orange Stock Up 0.3 %

Institutional Trading of Orange

Shares of ORAN stock opened at $10.60 on Monday. Orange has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $12.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day moving average is $11.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Orange by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,642,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,777,000 after buying an additional 620,438 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Orange during the first quarter worth about $3,132,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Orange by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,661,000 after purchasing an additional 155,549 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Orange in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,225,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Orange by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 827,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 59,052 shares in the last quarter.

About Orange

(Get Free Report)

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.