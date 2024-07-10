Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Stake Boosted by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 90,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,293,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 82,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,244,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at approximately $945,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh stock opened at $102.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $86.10 and a 1-year high of $127.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

A number of research firms have commented on OSK. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Oshkosh from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $132.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.69.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

