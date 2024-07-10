Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) Trading 1.1% Higher

Osisko Development Corp. (CVE:ODV – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.85 and last traded at C$2.81. Approximately 20,960 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 39,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.78.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ODV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Ventum Financial reduced their price target on Osisko Development from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Osisko Development from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ODV
Osisko Development Stock Up 1.1 %
Osisko Development (CVE:ODV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.77 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Osisko Development Corp. will post 0.1900062 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Osisko Development
Osisko Development Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. It explores for gold; and precious and base metals. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of approximately 155,000 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Osisko Development
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- 3 Insider-Buy Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist Now
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Commvault Stock: AI Cybersecurity Giant Ready to Double Again
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Intuit Stock Ready to Soar: RBC Sees Big Upside with GenAI
Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.