Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) Trading 1.1% Higher

Osisko Development Corp. (CVE:ODV – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.85 and last traded at C$2.81. Approximately 20,960 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 39,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ODV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Ventum Financial reduced their price target on Osisko Development from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Osisko Development from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Osisko Development Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. The firm has a market cap of C$236.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.06.

Osisko Development (CVE:ODV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.77 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Osisko Development Corp. will post 0.1900062 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Osisko Development

Osisko Development Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. It explores for gold; and precious and base metals. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of approximately 155,000 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada.

