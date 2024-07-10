Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OSG opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $611.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Overseas Shipholding Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 18.38%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Overseas Shipholding Group

In other news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 20,337 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $121,615.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,537,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,172,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,457,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,563,408.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 20,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $121,615.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,537,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,172,109.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 490,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 10,063 shares in the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,951,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group during the fourth quarter worth about $768,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels in the United States. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil, petroleum, and renewable transportation fuels in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.5 million deadweight tons.

