Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.52

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.52 and last traded at $20.60, with a volume of 140201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.06.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PCRX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.88.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $167.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.43 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.34%. Research analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Lauren Riker sold 3,970 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total value of $114,018.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,514. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pacira BioSciences news, SVP Lauren Riker sold 3,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total transaction of $114,018.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,514. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristen Williams sold 7,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $211,487.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,642.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,150 shares of company stock worth $602,170. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 229.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter worth $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

