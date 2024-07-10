Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stake Boosted by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 13.6% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.6% in the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

PLTR stock opened at $27.59 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $28.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.97. The firm has a market cap of $61.44 billion, a PE ratio of 228.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 2.71.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.88 million. On average, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,595,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,133,328.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 6,285,833 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $134,076,817.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,520,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,224,376.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,595,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,133,328.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,372,153 shares of company stock worth $239,941,245. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.