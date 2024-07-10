Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.02

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.02 and last traded at $28.02, with a volume of 2265653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.23.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $61.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.35, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.97.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.88 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 6,285,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $134,076,817.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,520,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,224,376.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 6,285,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $134,076,817.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,520,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,224,376.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,372,153 shares of company stock valued at $239,941,245. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 196,834,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,317 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 26.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,614,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,833,000 after buying an additional 4,675,824 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 15.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,571,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,495 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,937,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,829,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.