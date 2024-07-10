Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Downgraded to Underperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Wolfe Research currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Paramount Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Paramount Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Argus lowered Paramount Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.83.

Shares of PARA stock opened at $11.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.20. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Paramount Global by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Paramount Global by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 29,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Paramount Global by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 134,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Paramount Global by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 18,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

