Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Paramount Global from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wolfe Research cut Paramount Global from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Paramount Global from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Paramount Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a sell rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Paramount Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PARA opened at $11.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.86, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. Paramount Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Paramount Global by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 145,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Paramount Global by 541.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 708,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,481,000 after acquiring an additional 598,235 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in Paramount Global by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 50,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Paramount Global by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 57,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 9,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Paramount Global by 1,201.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 78,100 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

