Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Park National were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRK. Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Park National during the 1st quarter worth about $378,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Park National by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,701,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,009,000 after purchasing an additional 12,925 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Park National by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park National in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 62.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRK shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Park National in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

PRK stock opened at $144.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.91. Park National Co. has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $144.76.

Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.30. Park National had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $121.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.29 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Park National Co. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.67%.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

