PARSIQ (PRQ) Price Reaches $0.0710 on Top Exchanges

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. One PARSIQ token can now be bought for about $0.0710 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PARSIQ has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $18.49 million and $1.15 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ’s genesis date was October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,256,872 tokens. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official website is parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net.

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

According to CryptoCompare, “The PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is a crucial component of the PARSIQ platform and can be used alongside traditional FIAT payments. Paying with PRQ tokens within the platform provides a discount, and during the first epoch of usage, users can benefit from higher execution limits, unlocked transport methods, and the ability to propose new platform features.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

