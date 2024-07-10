Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Evercore ISI from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

PDCO has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut Patterson Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Patterson Companies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $23.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.71. Patterson Companies has a one year low of $22.29 and a one year high of $34.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 52.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,216 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $28,843.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,605 shares in the company, valued at $986,870.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $28,843.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,870.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Les B. Korsh sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $67,383.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,460,268.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,933 shares of company stock worth $235,524 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson Companies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1,376.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 327.9% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 12,301 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 68,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 23,175 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 556.7% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 47,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 40,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patterson Companies

(Get Free Report)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.