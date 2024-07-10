Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Director Jonathan Corr Sells 1,508 Shares

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $19,890.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,860.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PYCR opened at $13.06 on Wednesday. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.85, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.38.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $187.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.35 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYCR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 1,824.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PYCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.56.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

