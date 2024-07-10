Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.06.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Paymentus from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Paymentus from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James downgraded Paymentus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Paymentus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Paymentus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Paymentus in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,806,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paymentus by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,345,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,343,000 after purchasing an additional 29,882 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Paymentus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $465,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in Paymentus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Paymentus by 2,948.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.55% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:PAY opened at $18.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.81. Paymentus has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $25.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.35 and a beta of 1.46.
Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $184.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.75 million. Paymentus had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 4.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Paymentus will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.
