PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in PDD were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in PDD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in PDD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PDD by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in PDD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in PDD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $137.79. 539,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,685,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.81 and its 200 day moving average is $134.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.63. PDD Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $70.14 and a one year high of $164.69.

PDD last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.19. PDD had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 45.04%. The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. On average, research analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PDD. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of PDD from $191.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PDD from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of PDD from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, PDD currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.33.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

