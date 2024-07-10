Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 314,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.26% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $4,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEB. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

PEB opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $11.39 and a 1 year high of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.10.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $314.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.34 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.88%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 17,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.67 per share, with a total value of $232,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,208,284 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,517,242.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $46,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $174,072.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

See Also

