PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Price Down 0.8% on Analyst Downgrade

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.8% during trading on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $210.00 to $200.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. PepsiCo traded as low as $162.78 and last traded at $163.14. Approximately 671,546 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 5,435,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.39.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in PepsiCo by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.59 and its 200 day moving average is $170.07. The company has a market capitalization of $222.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.50%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

