Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) Trading 7.1% Higher

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.51 and last traded at $1.51. Approximately 63,405 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 679,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

Get Peraso alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Peraso in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.75 price target for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on PRSO

Peraso Stock Up 7.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.65.

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 million. Peraso had a negative return on equity of 201.79% and a negative net margin of 135.95%. Research analysts anticipate that Peraso Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Peraso

In other Peraso news, Director Ian Mcwalter purchased 100,000 shares of Peraso stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $127,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 101,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,582.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Peraso Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peraso Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. The company's products include millimeter wavelength (mmWave) ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave antenna modules.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peraso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peraso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.