PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Up 1.1 %
NYSE:GHY opened at $12.16 on Wednesday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 52-week low of $10.24 and a 52-week high of $12.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.65.
About PGIM Global High Yield Fund
