PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:GHY opened at $12.16 on Wednesday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 52-week low of $10.24 and a 52-week high of $12.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.65.

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

