Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Target (NYSE:TGT)

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.67% from the stock’s current price.

TGT has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.57.

Target stock opened at $147.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. Target has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 174 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

