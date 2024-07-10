Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.61) Per Share (NASDAQ:PSNY)

Get Polestar Automotive Holding UK alerts:

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.72). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PSNY. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price (down from $3.00) on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.50 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Polestar Automotive Holding UK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.31.

Shares of PSNY stock opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSNY. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 20,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 14,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

