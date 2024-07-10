PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $102.52

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $102.52 and traded as high as $106.95. PrimeEnergy Resources shares last traded at $104.62, with a volume of 773 shares trading hands.

Get PrimeEnergy Resources alerts:

PrimeEnergy Resources Trading Down 2.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $186.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.55.

PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $42.99 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of PrimeEnergy Resources

In related news, Director Clint Hurt sold 1,568 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $157,035.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,195 shares in the company, valued at $15,442,629.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Clint Hurt sold 1,568 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $157,035.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,195 shares in the company, valued at $15,442,629.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 17,800 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $1,735,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 277,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,101,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,610 shares of company stock worth $2,316,769 over the last 90 days. 61.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,941 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,206 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Lauer Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $300,000.

PrimeEnergy Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company owns leasehold, mineral, and royalty interests in producing and non-producing oil and gas properties; and operates approximately 534 active wells and owns non-operating interests and royalties in 952 additional wells.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.