Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $99.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.09.

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE:PFG opened at $80.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.21. Principal Financial Group has a one year low of $66.21 and a one year high of $86.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.59.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

Institutional Trading of Principal Financial Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $253,990,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 35,473.1% in the 4th quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,080,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,964 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,423,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,836,000 after purchasing an additional 575,646 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 2,594.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 575,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,313,000 after purchasing an additional 554,606 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,290,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

