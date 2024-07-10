Prom Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.12 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. Over the last week, Prom has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One Prom token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.20 or 0.00010562 BTC on exchanges. Prom has a total market cap of $113.06 million and $2.12 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00012536 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00009128 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001094 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,645.02 or 0.99982010 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00011859 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006514 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00068651 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 6.03880186 USD and is up 2.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $4,250,545.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

