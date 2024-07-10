Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PYOIF) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PYOIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. Approximately 9,885 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.96.

About Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V.

(Get Free Report)

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. engages in the construction, operation, maintenance, financing, and promotion of infrastructure projects in Mexico. Its projects include heavy construction projects, such as toll roads, ports, tunnels, dams, bridges, airports, and railways; industrial construction projects comprising petrochemical, industrial, wastewater treatment, and power generating plants; and urban construction projects, such as parking lots, museums, parks, education centers, buildings, water systems, public transportation systems, landfills, and hospitals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.