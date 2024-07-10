PROS (NYSE:PRO) Downgraded by Craig Hallum to Hold

Craig Hallum cut shares of PROS (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $32.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $40.00.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of PROS in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of NYSE PRO opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.42. PROS has a 1-year low of $24.39 and a 1-year high of $40.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 1.21.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $80.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. PROS’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PROS will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other PROS news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $186,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,015,886.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Leland Jourdan sold 2,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $67,086.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,102.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $186,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,015,886.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PROS by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 768,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,802,000 after acquiring an additional 84,678 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of PROS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,123,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PROS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,831,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of PROS by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 128,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 57,945 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PROS by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,810,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,540,000 after acquiring an additional 174,661 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

