ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Trading 4.3% Higher

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Free Report) traded up 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $153.16 and last traded at $153.05. 63,298 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 390,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.73.

Get ProShares Ultra Semiconductors alerts:

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Trading Up 2.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USD. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $702,000.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.