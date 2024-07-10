PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Receives $37.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.40.

A number of research firms have commented on PTCT. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Raymond James raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 3,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $83,655.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,807 shares in the company, valued at $5,620,336.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Jerome B. Zeldis sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $764,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at $554,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 3,361 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $83,655.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,620,336.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,323 shares of company stock valued at $873,984 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 248.0% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 349.6% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 6,786 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $31.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.65. PTC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $42.14.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $210.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.27 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -4.9 EPS for the current year.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

