Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.30

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.30 and last traded at $14.80, with a volume of 173517 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Pulse Biosciences Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.62.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other Pulse Biosciences news, CEO Burke Thomas Barrett acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.56 per share, with a total value of $85,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulse Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 63.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the first quarter worth $109,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 32.1% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 41,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 10,039 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

See Also

