Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.55

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.55 and traded as high as $3.61. Putnam Premier Income Trust shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 66,311 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.55.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PPT. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 131,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 257.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 189,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 136,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

