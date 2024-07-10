Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.55

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.55 and traded as high as $3.61. Putnam Premier Income Trust shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 66,311 shares traded.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.55.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Premier Income Trust
Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile
Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Putnam Premier Income Trust
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- 3 Insider-Buy Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist Now
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Commvault Stock: AI Cybersecurity Giant Ready to Double Again
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Intuit Stock Ready to Soar: RBC Sees Big Upside with GenAI
Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.