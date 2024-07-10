Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1615 per share on Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th.

Pyxis Tankers has increased its dividend by an average of 75.2% per year over the last three years.

Pyxis Tankers Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PXSAP opened at $24.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.70. Pyxis Tankers has a 52-week low of $22.84 and a 52-week high of $25.25.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector worldwide. The company operates through Tanker Vessels and Dry-Bulk Vessels segments. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

