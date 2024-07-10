Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for LiveOne, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:LVO)

Get LiveOne alerts:

LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital raised their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for LiveOne in a report released on Monday, July 8th. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for LiveOne’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for LiveOne’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $30.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.30 million.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of LiveOne in a report on Friday, April 12th.

LiveOne Stock Performance

LVO stock opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.65. LiveOne has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $2.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveOne

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in LiveOne during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in LiveOne during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in LiveOne by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 121,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 55,092 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in LiveOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LiveOne by 71.1% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 377,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 156,891 shares during the last quarter. 21.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LiveOne

LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

