Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Issued By Raymond James

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report issued on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.85 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$74.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$82.50 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

TSE:WPM opened at C$76.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$74.51. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$52.15 and a twelve month high of C$78.95. The stock has a market cap of C$34.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19 and a beta of 0.63.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.09. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 53.74% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of C$400.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$391.32 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.214 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 48.02%.

In related news, Senior Officer Randy Smallwood sold 94,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.70, for a total value of C$6,934,433.00. In related news, Director Chantal Gosselin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.50, for a total value of C$153,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at C$68,850. Also, Senior Officer Randy Smallwood sold 94,090 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.70, for a total transaction of C$6,934,433.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,660 shares of company stock worth $11,281,465. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

