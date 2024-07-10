Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Boosted by Desjardins

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 8th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $1.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.36. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.89 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2024 earnings at $5.84 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.49 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.23 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $7.89 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $8.69 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.03.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CNI opened at $115.57 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $134.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Institutional Trading of Canadian National Railway

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 766.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 39.08%.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.