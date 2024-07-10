Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Fastenal Decreased by William Blair (NASDAQ:FAST)

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fastenal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 9th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Fastenal’s current full-year earnings is $2.08 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Fastenal’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

FAST has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. HSBC lifted their target price on Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.80.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $62.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $79.04. The company has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.11 and its 200 day moving average is $68.56.

In other Fastenal news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $31,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $31,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $732,191.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 2,172.2% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

