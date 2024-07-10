Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stake Lifted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Qorvo alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 373,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 13.2% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 10.1% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter worth approximately $811,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo Stock Down 0.9 %

Qorvo stock opened at $119.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.62 and a fifty-two week high of $121.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qorvo

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $941.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $472,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,440 shares in the company, valued at $20,544,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $472,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,440 shares in the company, valued at $20,544,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 22,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $2,214,513.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,364,647.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,372 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,858 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QRVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Qorvo from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on QRVO

Qorvo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.