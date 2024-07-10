QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Given New $225.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $192.96.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.4 %

QCOM opened at $207.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.41 and its 200-day moving average is $172.71. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $104.33 and a one year high of $230.63. The company has a market capitalization of $231.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.65.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

In related news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total value of $135,050.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total value of $218,858.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,207.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 744 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total value of $135,050.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,552,835. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $2,507,978,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $1,171,516,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12,998.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,006,156 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $434,780,000 after buying an additional 2,983,206 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1,543.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,831,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $409,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,336,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,664,418,000 after buying an additional 1,909,025 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

