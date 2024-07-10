QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Major Shareholder Sells $1,580,519.85 in Stock

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 50,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $1,580,519.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,249,724 shares in the company, valued at $350,428,902.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 52,724 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total value of $1,627,589.88.

On Monday, July 1st, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 81,110 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total transaction of $2,612,553.10.

On Friday, June 28th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 49,937 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $1,650,417.85.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 81,482 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $2,704,387.58.

On Monday, June 24th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 73,713 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $2,531,304.42.

On Thursday, June 20th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 67,207 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $2,344,852.23.

On Monday, June 17th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 99,642 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $3,586,115.58.

On Friday, June 14th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 127,981 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $4,631,632.39.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 64,263 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $2,585,300.49.

QuidelOrtho stock opened at $30.01 on Wednesday. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $89.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 61.65%. The firm had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,879,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,906,000 after acquiring an additional 37,733 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in QuidelOrtho by 230.6% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 980,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,231,000 after purchasing an additional 683,637 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 954,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,344,000 after purchasing an additional 392,790 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,961,000 after purchasing an additional 536,492 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 776,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,241,000 after buying an additional 39,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

