R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Gap Up to $10.95

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.95, but opened at $12.62. R1 RCM shares last traded at $12.69, with a volume of 865,176 shares traded.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RCM shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of R1 RCM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on R1 RCM

R1 RCM Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.75 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $603.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.88 million. R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. R1 RCM’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCM. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 11,465 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 45,567 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 22,710 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,940,792 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $270,368,000 after buying an additional 947,310 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 61.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

R1 RCM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.