Raia Drogasil S.A. (RADLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 12th

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0059 per share on Monday, December 16th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th.
Raia Drogasil Stock Performance
Shares of RADLY opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.54. Raia Drogasil has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $8.25.
Raia Drogasil Company Profile
