Raia Drogasil S.A. (RADLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 12th

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0059 per share on Monday, December 16th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th.

Raia Drogasil Stock Performance

Shares of RADLY opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.54. Raia Drogasil has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $8.25.

Raia Drogasil Company Profile

Further Reading

Raia Drogasil SA engages in the retail sale of medicines, perfumery, personal care and beauty products, cosmetics, dermocosmetics, and specialty medicines in Brazil. It also markets its goods through telesales and call centers in the states of São Paulo, Tocantins, and Pernambuco. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

