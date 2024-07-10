Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 129.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RMBS shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Rambus in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rambus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

In other news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 5,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $307,985.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,422 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,432.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 5,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $307,985.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,422 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,432.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 5,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $324,389.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 262,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,415,320.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

RMBS opened at $63.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.60. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.20. Rambus Inc. has a one year low of $48.13 and a one year high of $76.38.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Rambus had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 78.14%. The business had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

