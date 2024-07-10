Rapid7’s (RPD) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $46.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $62.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.13.

Rapid7 Price Performance

Shares of RPD stock traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $39.33. 50,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,873. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.18 and a 200-day moving average of $48.24. Rapid7 has a one year low of $35.08 and a one year high of $61.88.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a negative return on equity of 31.09%. The business had revenue of $205.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rapid7 will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPD. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at $400,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,041,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,337,000 after purchasing an additional 148,440 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 42,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 10,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

