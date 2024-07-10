Realty Income Co. to Issue Aug 24 Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:O)

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) declared a aug 24 dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.263 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 15th.

Realty Income has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 32 years. Realty Income has a dividend payout ratio of 202.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Realty Income to earn $4.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.5%.

Shares of O opened at $52.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.49 and its 200 day moving average is $53.89. The company has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a PE ratio of 48.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.96. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $64.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Realty Income will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on O shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

