Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Northrop Grumman (NOC)

Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

Get Northrop Grumman Co alerts:

7/4/2024 – Northrop Grumman was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/26/2024 – Northrop Grumman is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $565.00 price target on the stock.

6/24/2024 – Northrop Grumman was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/21/2024 – Northrop Grumman was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $477.00 price target on the stock.

6/18/2024 – Northrop Grumman had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $530.00 to $500.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/18/2024 – Northrop Grumman had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $483.00 to $518.00.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NYSE:NOC opened at $423.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $449.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $457.71. The stock has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.33. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $414.56 and a 52 week high of $496.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.49. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 57.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Capital International Investors grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 5.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,747,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,623,128,000 after acquiring an additional 621,636 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $283,114,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 2,801.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 330,499 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,720,000 after acquiring an additional 319,109 shares in the last quarter. Focused Investors Fund L P purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth about $108,369,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,634,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,218,132,000 after acquiring an additional 211,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.