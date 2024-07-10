Redburn Atlantic Reiterates Sell Rating for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Redburn Atlantic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $230.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic’s target price indicates a potential downside of 26.18% from the stock’s current price.

SPOT has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $274.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $277.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.08.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $311.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.26 billion, a PE ratio of -464.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $307.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.36. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $129.23 and a 52 week high of $331.08.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at $679,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 9,900.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

